Borno records 9 deaths from 53 COVID-19 cases

The Borno Government says nine deaths have been recorded so far from the confirmed 53 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura who is also the secretary of the State High Powered Response Team on COVID-19 who said this in Maiduguri on Wednesday, however, explained that all the victims already had some health challenges before getting infected with COVID-19.

He added that three of the additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state were recorded on Wednesday.

According to the Commissioner, the 53 patients were from Pulka, Maiduguri, Dikwa and Biu towns.

Kwaya-Bura also said the committee had resolved to increase contact tracing and surveillance, particularly in areas worstly affected by the disease.

“Mairi and Maisandari areas in Maiduguri are some of the critical wards whose residents need to seat up to check the spread of COVID-19.

” We would soon commence the distribution of free face masks in the state to encourage its usage towards preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state,” he said.