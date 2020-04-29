Covid-19: Banks to re-open on Monday

Banking is one of the sectors where the coronavirus lockdown is most biting. However, things will start easing out in that area on Monday, 4 May.

This was revealed in Abuja on Tuesday 29 April 2020 by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He added specifically that banks would “be allowed to open between 8am and 2pm in the three places.”

The nigeriancablenews quoted him further: “In terms of the banks, this continues to be a recurring issue for all of us. We have been in touch with the CBN governor.

“Moving on from Monday, banks will open and they will operate normal services from 8am to 2pm. That is six hours but there will be the usual restrictions would expect, for instance, self-distancing and the use of temperature monitors, hand hygiene, and making sure the capacities of banking halls are restricted so that people do not come together.”

On Monday during his national broadcast, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the “gradual easing” of the more than five-week lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He, however, imposed a 6am to 8am curfew in the three places till further notice.