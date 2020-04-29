COVID-19: Gov Masari orders lockdown of 3 more LGAs

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:33 pm


Governor Masari of Katsina State

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has ordered total lockdown of Kankia, Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas (LGAs) as from May 1, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said the decision was taken after the state received confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the LGAs from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Inuwa said that the decision was in line with the agreement reached by the state government and other stakeholders, to shutdown LGAs with confirmed case of COVID-19.

He urged residents of the LGAs to stay at home, saying that security agents would be deployed to ensure compliance with the order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government has so far ordered total lockdown of 10 LGAs over spread of COVID-19.

The LGAs included Katsina, Batagarawa, Daura, Dutsinma, Mani, Jibia, Safana, Kankia, Musawa and Matazu.

The state has so far recorded over 30 cases of COVID-19 infections, with one death.

