COVID-19: Lagos to inaugurate committee on lockdown easing

The Lagos State Government says it will inaugurate an enlarged committee, comprising government and private sector players to work out gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement on Wednesday at Lagos House, Marina, while addressing newsmen on the update of the management of COVID-19 in the state.

”Tomorrow, Thursday, April 30, I will inaugurate a committee, comprising representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, private transport operators and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association.

”The committee will also comprise the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

”This committee will be charged with the responsibility of communicating to their members, the framework on the controlled easing of the lockdown, so that we all will fully understand what is expected from us.

”We are mindful of the fact that the success of the implementation will be determined by how well it is communicated to all stakeholders and this committee will play a critical role in this regard.”

Sanwo-Olu said that as a follow up to the earlier presidential address on the gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, business premises and offices, including banks would open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May 4.

The governor said the businesses must strictly observe and comply with COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, provision of hand washing and sanitisers at entrances to their premises.

He noted also that while inter-state movements remained banned as earlier agreed to by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, vehicles conveying essential items, including food and medicals would be allowed in and out of Lagos but must not carry more than seven passengers.

Sanwo-Olu said the State Government had discharged 49 additional patients from isolation centres after they recovered from the virus.

According to him, of the 49 cases discharged, 28 are females while the rest are males.

”28 females and 21 males, including a Greek national were today discharged from our isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan to reunite with their families.

”Among the 49 patients, 18 spent their times at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, while the other 31 were treated at the Onikan Isolation Centre.

”All these patients have fully recovered after testing negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings. And with this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187.”

He said that a total of 19 patients had died from COVID-19 complications while active cases as at April 28 were 682.