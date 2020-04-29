Covid-19: NAFDAC cautions on use of non-medical face mask

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned on the use of non-medical face masks to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The agency in a statement made available on its official Twitter page, said face masks which include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes does not prevent spread of diseases but reduces chances, Daily Post reports.

It advised Nigerians to perform a simple test to know if the mask is protective.

The statement in part reads: “Simple test: If wearer can put off a flame from a cigarette lighter that is placed in front of the wearer, the mask is protective enough.”

According to NAFDAC, “Barrier face masks do not prevent you from contracting disease but, they have been found to contribute to reduce spread of infections when used widely in conjunction with other measures. Such measures include social distancing, not touching the face, eyes or mouth, washing of hands with soap for 20 secs or use of alcohol based hand sanitizers.”

The agency warned that non-medical face masks made of cloth are not standardized for use in healthcare settings or by healthcare professionals