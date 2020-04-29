Covid-19: UNIBEN researchers produce dual-mode ventilators

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:36 am


Uniben researchers demonstrating how the ventilator works

By Jethro Ibileke

A group of researchers in the Faculties of Engineering and Medical Sciences, University of Benin (UNIBEN), have boosted hope for adequate management of cases of Coronavirus disease the country, with the production of a clinically-tested ventilator.

The group known as COVID-19 Initiative, made the announcement on Tuesday in Benin, while presenting the ventilator to the management of the University, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami.

Leader of the team, Prof. Kensington Obahiagbon, explained that the initiative was to place the University among world bests.

“The intervention is in response to the Vice Chancellor’s challenge to various experts in the University, to continue to strive to make relevant marks, in in order to place the institution among the very best and on a world class pedestal.

“The group took into consideration the peculiar circumstances of the country, hence the ventilator is produced to work without electricity for at least one hour.

“It is also designed to function in a dual mold for adults and children,” Obahiagbon said.

UNIBEN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, thanked the team for the feat.

The obviously elated VC said she was especially pleased with the team for looking inwards in efforts to seek solutions to the coronavirus pandemic.

