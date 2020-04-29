I could have been killed by COVID-19, says El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State said on Wednesday that he could have been one of those killed in the global pandemic of Covid-19. but for the efforts of his doctors.

The Governor spoke on a Hausa Radio programme in Kaduna on Wednesday while narrating his battle with the virus while in isolation.

El-Rufai, who was the index of the virus in Kaduna State tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28, and was treated in isolation by medical personnel from the state’s Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna.

He came out of the isolation and declared healed on 23 April after he tested negative twice for the virus.

The Governor had in a broadcast the same day he was declared free described the virus as a threat to humanity which he will not wish his worst enemy to have.

But speaking further on his battle with the virus on the radio programme on Wednesday, one week after his recovery, the Governor said he could have died but for his doctors, according to report of the interview published by The Nation newspaper.

“I could have died, if not for my doctors. I followed their instructions strictly and took my medications.

“My wives collaborated with Dr Hadiza, the Deputy Governor and seized my phones while in isolation. I was only left with an iPad, the device I used to read and go online. I survived it, someone else may not, and that is why we are very serious about the disease.

“I went through trauma, even when I spoke online from isolation, I was battling with a debilitating headache. I won’t like even my enemy to suffer from coronavirus,” El-Rufai said.

The Governor said he must have contracted the virus from the people he interacted with in Abuja, some of who are from outside the country.

He also warned that the virus is not a respecter of any personality, no matter how high or low, hence, everybody must be careful.