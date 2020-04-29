Jigawa Govt reacts to 2 new cases of COVID- 19

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:08 am


Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State

The Jigawa Government has confirmed two additional cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru told newsmen in Dutse that the cases were confirmed after tests were conducted on suspected persons.

According to Badaru, the two infected persons are from Birninkudu and Gumel Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He added that the two affected LGAs, including Gujungu town in Taura LGA, which the suspects had visited, would be locked down for seven days from 12 midnight of April 30.

“Birninkudu, Gumel, and Gujungu will be on total lockdown for one week starting from April 30, by 12 midnight after two cases were confirmed from those areas,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had on April 20 announced the first index case of the COVID-19 in Kazaure LGA.

Kazaure was then locked down for seven days in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The governor pledged that the state government would take additional measures to stop the virus from spreading further in the state.

