Just in: Nigeria reports highest one-day number of Covid-19 so far

Nigeria records another unenviable milestone in incidents of Covid -19 pandemic with a record confirmation of 195 cases on Tuesday evening.

The 195 infections announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC were the highest number of the virus to be confirmed in a day in the country since the Covid-19 made its incursion into Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, 80 of the new cases are in Lagos while 38 are in Kano.

Also, 15 of the new cases are in Ogun, 15 Bauchi while 11 are in Borno, 10 in Gombe, nine in Sokoto, five in Edo, five in Jigawa, two in Zamfara and one each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.

The new cases brings the total number of Covid-19 in Nigeria as at 28th April to 1532.

However 255 of the patients have been discharged while 44 deaths have been recorded.