Just in: Nigeria reports highest one-day number of Covid-19 so far

Just in: Nigeria reports highest one-day number of Covid-19 so far

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:39 am


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

Nigeria records another unenviable milestone in incidents of Covid -19 pandemic with a record confirmation of 195 cases on Tuesday evening.

The 195 infections announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC were the highest number of the virus to be confirmed in a day in  the country since the Covid-19 made its incursion into Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, 80 of the new cases are in Lagos while 38 are in Kano.

Also, 15 of the new cases are in Ogun, 15 Bauchi while 11 are in Borno, 10 in Gombe, nine in Sokoto, five in Edo, five in Jigawa, two in Zamfara and one each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.

The new cases brings the total number of Covid-19 in Nigeria as at 28th April to 1532.

However 255 of the patients have been discharged while 44 deaths have been recorded.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Police arrest 4 in Lagos over alleged baby theft
    2 hours ago

    Three killed in Akwa Ibom cult clash
    2 hours ago

    Lawan appoints Sen. Ajibola new Senate spokesperson
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: IMF approves US$3.4bn emergency support for Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    I-G deploys new police commissioners to Plateau, Imo, Adamawa
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 deaths: Buhari, Trump commiserate with each other
    3 hours ago

    FG converts N850bn external borrowing to domestic–DMO
    3 hours ago

    Amotekun: Are the Yoruba States in Nigeria asking for sovereignty?