Kogi workers rally against 50% salary

Kogi workers rally against 50% salary

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:18 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Civil servants in Kogi under the umbrella of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC are warming up against rumoured plans of government to pay them part salary for April.

The representatives of the various workers union came face to face with reality when they were formally informed of government’s intention to pay 50% at a meeting of the organised labour today in Lokoja.

The News gathered that the meeting resolved that each affiliate union should go and brief their members of the plan, and take their reactions. They are to report back to the larger house in their next meeting.

When news filtered out of the NLC meeting, the workers wondered about the reason for half salaries when the allocation that was shared and accrued to the state in March, was in full and in fact an improvement on previous months.

For now the workers are recoiling into their shell at the various union to determine their next fate and present there position to Government.

The workers have eagerly been expecting salary since the 27th of April in accordance with Governor Bello’s famed second term vow to pay salaries on that date.

Workers who spoke to this magazine on condition of anonymity appealed to the government to pay salaries in full and on time to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown.

“Not paying workers their full salary at this time will be insensitive and wicked. How do they expect us to survive the lockdown without salary?” A worker asked.
Local Government workers under the aegis of NULGE are yet to receive March salary over similar percentage payment controversies.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    FG inaugurates committee for job creation in 774 LGAs
    8 mins ago

    Woman, 59, slumps, dies while urinating in Ekiti
    13 mins ago

    Covid-19: NCDC targets 2 million tests in 3 months
    16 mins ago

    Traditional cure for COVID-19 ready soon – Ooni
    21 mins ago

    Kaduna workers lament negative effect of 25% salary cut
    32 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gov Masari orders lockdown of 3 more LGAs
    38 mins ago

    FCC: Why Buhari appointed ‘dead’ man from Ebonyi – APC
    48 mins ago

    39 persons die of lassa fever in Bauchi