Kogi workers rally against 50% salary

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Civil servants in Kogi under the umbrella of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC are warming up against rumoured plans of government to pay them part salary for April.

The representatives of the various workers union came face to face with reality when they were formally informed of government’s intention to pay 50% at a meeting of the organised labour today in Lokoja.

The News gathered that the meeting resolved that each affiliate union should go and brief their members of the plan, and take their reactions. They are to report back to the larger house in their next meeting.

When news filtered out of the NLC meeting, the workers wondered about the reason for half salaries when the allocation that was shared and accrued to the state in March, was in full and in fact an improvement on previous months.

For now the workers are recoiling into their shell at the various union to determine their next fate and present there position to Government.

The workers have eagerly been expecting salary since the 27th of April in accordance with Governor Bello’s famed second term vow to pay salaries on that date.

Workers who spoke to this magazine on condition of anonymity appealed to the government to pay salaries in full and on time to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown.

“Not paying workers their full salary at this time will be insensitive and wicked. How do they expect us to survive the lockdown without salary?” A worker asked.

Local Government workers under the aegis of NULGE are yet to receive March salary over similar percentage payment controversies.