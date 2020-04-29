Traditional cure for COVID-19 ready soon – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday said that a traditional cure for the COVID-19 had reached an advanced stage and would be made public soon.

Ogunwusi disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta shortly after he presented two motorised modular fumigators to the Ogun government.

He said that the donation of the mechanical fumigators was his contribution to the state government’s efforts at combating the virus.

The traditional ruler said that he had gone far in working with traditional medicine practitioners in the country to ensure a cure for the ravaging COVID-19.

According to him, though scientific solutions are being sought globally, traditional medicine must also be considered and embraced as a way to tackle the pandemic.

The monarch urged the Federal Government to emulate Madagascar in its quest at using local herbs in combating COVID-19, adding that such medicines have potency to heal victims.

“We are going to profer the local cure for coronavirus very soon; I have gone very far in advanced stage with the traditional medicine practitioners in Nigeria.

“Before this pandemic came out, I had actually announced to the entire world what we inherited from our ancestors.

“We came out very clear about the cure; the immune booster and the solution to a large extent is presented to us and we did what we are supposed to do, but the people probably didn’t hear us.

“I am very happy that the same thing that we are talking about in Nigeria, Madagascar has taken it upon themselves and even the U.S government, they have even reached out to them for funding,” he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Dapo Abiodun commended the Ooni for his donation and assured him that the fumigators would be put to good use.

The governor also highlighted the efforts of his administration in flattening the curve of the pandemic in the state.

He said the state would welcome ideas and initiatives capable of tackling the virus.