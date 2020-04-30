Anambra to reopen markets on May 4 – Commissioner

Mr Uchenna Okafor, Anambra Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, said the State Government has conluded arrangement to reopen the 63 major markets in the state for business on May 4.

Okafor made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka

He said the government had commenced training of markets and parks COVID-19 Task Force members as directed by the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano to enable them commence business as scheduled.

Okafor said that the task force members would be well trained to meet with the challenges of enforcing the precautionary measures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the government was determined to go by the preventive guidelines to kick against the spread of the virus in the state.

The commissioner warmed that any market that failed to comply with the directives would be shut down.

“The government is highly determined to ensure that the state does not record any case of COVID-19 again.

“We desire to build up our economy and restore full basic services to the survival of the citizens .

“We hope that there will not be any negative report due to non compliance of the government directive by the traders or buyers to lead to closure of markets again,” he said

He said that the task force was made up of members of all major markets in the state, saddled with the job to ensure total adherence of all precautionary guidelines in all the markets.

Okafor said that the task force team would ensure that all markets were orderly and observed the World Health Organization and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control preventive guidelines.

“The state government would open the markers based on the above prerequisite so the ball is in the task force commitment,” he said

He said that committee members had been trained on basic hygiene, what they needed to know about Coronavirus, its mode of transmission and the best way to prevent it.

“ I am optimistic that the members of the COVID-19 task force team will do a great job to save our state and grow our economy,” he said.(NAN)