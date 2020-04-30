Blessing Okagbare gives condition to suitors

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian sprinter and Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Okagbare, has given a condition that her would-be suitors must fulfill to win her heart. Okagbare, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, Otegheri, after six stormy years of marriage, says she is no longer interested in dating.

According to Thenewsguru, Okagbare took to her Instastories to declare that any man who is interested in getting into a relationship with her must write an essay of 500 words on how he would not waste her time, adding that she has no time to waste.

This is coming following reports that Nigeria’s star athlete has filed a divorce suit to end her six-year marriage to her husband, former Super Eagles player Jude Ighoteguonor Otegheri. It was alleged that Okagbare gave her all to the marriage but had to file for divorce following six years of unending rows between she and her husband, and that led to a faceoff between their families; with the ex-footballer’s parents reportedly asking for a refund of her bride price.

Ighoteguonor, who, according to the Guardian, said he had moved on, however, debunked earlier reports that he was seeking N100 million naira from the sprinter, who had filed for divorce. The former Eagles player, who had initially refused to speak on the divorce, however said he does not need a dime from the sprinter.

“I don’t need a dime from her,” he said. “She filed for a divorce with so many allegations and my lawyers, in turn, replied her lawyer.”

Ighoteguonor added: “My philosophy in life is very simple. I don’t get hard on myself over material things. I have long moved on since 2018. Women are fragile and sometimes they just want to be let loose and fly only to regret later. She knows me and she knows the truth.

“I love my wife, we have come a very long way from my active days as a footballer but when a woman is no longer interested in a relationship, there is nothing you can do about it.”