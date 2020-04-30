Blessing Okagbare gives condition to suitors

Blessing Okagbare gives condition to suitors

Thursday, April 30, 2020 3:13 pm


 

Okagbare and Ighoteguonor

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian sprinter and Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Okagbare, has given a condition that her would-be suitors must fulfill to win her heart.  Okagbare, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, Otegheri, after six stormy years of marriage, says she is no longer interested in dating.

According to Thenewsguru, Okagbare took to her Instastories to declare that any man who is interested in getting into a relationship with her must write an essay of 500 words on how he would not waste her time, adding that she has no time to waste.

This is coming following reports that Nigeria’s star athlete has filed a divorce suit to end her six-year marriage to her husband, former Super Eagles player Jude  Ighoteguonor Otegheri. It was alleged that Okagbare gave her all to the marriage but had to file for divorce following six years of unending rows between she and her husband, and that led to a faceoff between their families; with the ex-footballer’s parents reportedly asking for a refund of her bride price.

Ighoteguonor, who, according to the Guardian, said he had moved on, however,  debunked earlier reports that he was seeking N100 million naira from the sprinter, who had filed for divorce. The former Eagles player, who had initially refused to speak on the divorce, however said he does not need a dime from the sprinter.

“I don’t need a dime from her,” he said. “She filed for a divorce with so many allegations and my lawyers, in turn, replied her lawyer.”

Ighoteguonor added: “My philosophy in life is very simple. I don’t get hard on myself over material things. I have long moved on since 2018. Women are fragile and sometimes they just want to be let loose and fly only to regret later. She knows me and she knows the truth.

“I love my wife, we have come a very long way from my active days as a footballer but when a woman is no longer interested in a relationship, there is nothing you can do about it.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    52 mins ago

    Fayemi Makes Father of Boy Who Left Lagos for Ekiti Ambassador for Covid-19
    2 hours ago

    No God Is Punishing Us With COVID-19
    3 hours ago

    Kaduna 16 new Covid-19 cases are Kano almajiris – Commissioner
    3 hours ago

    43 years ago: Fela’s Kalakuta Republic closed down
    3 hours ago

    Eniola Badmus opens up on N500,000 controversy, speaks with TheNEWS     
    4 hours ago

    NCDC boss to Kogi govt: Go for test, I won’t join issues…
    4 hours ago

    China says it has no interest in meddling in U.S. election
    4 hours ago

    Biden fields committee to help pick running mate