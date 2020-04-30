Buhari extends tenure of NDDC Interim management Committee

Buhari extends tenure of NDDC Interim management Committee

Thursday, April 30, 2020 9:37 pm


Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from May 1 to December 31, 2020.

The extension is to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the President.

In the same vein, President Buhari equally approved that the NDDC provides intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of Six Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N6,250,000,000.00) only.

The materials and supplies are to be done through Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Police probe alleged killing of soldier by its officer in Delta
    10 mins ago

    IBRAHIM AYAGI:Character meets conviction
    39 mins ago

    The Paramount Salesman of A Generation takes A Farewell Bow – Remembering Willy Anumudu
    1 hour ago

    NSE gains N80bn on last trading day of April
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Anambra Govt. arrests man with recent travel history to Lagos
    4 hours ago

    Ekiti workers to Fayemi: We will resist salary reduction
    4 hours ago

    Newly Recruited NNPC Graduate Trainees Assume Duty 4 May
    4 hours ago

    Top German court says journalists can publish military reports