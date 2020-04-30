Buhari Extends Tenure of NDDC Management Committee

Buhari Extends Tenure of NDDC Management Committee

Thursday, April 30, 2020 10:26 pm


Senator Godswill Akpabio and Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, Acting MD, NDDC, right

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from May 1 to December 31, 2020.
The extension is to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the President.
In the same vein, President Buhari equally approved that the NDDC provides intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of Six Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N6,250,000,000.00) only.
The materials and supplies are to be done through Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Anambra to reopen markets on May 4 – Commissioner
    13 mins ago

    Enemy Of The State
    26 mins ago

    Palliative: One million persons to receive free grains in Kano
    43 mins ago

    NCDC boss disowns Gbajabiamila’s Infectious Diseases Bill
    57 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria working on local production of PPE, says minister
    2 hours ago

    There will be no job losses arising from COVID-19, says FG
    2 hours ago

    Police probe alleged killing of soldier by its officer in Delta
    2 hours ago

    IBRAHIM AYAGI:Character meets conviction