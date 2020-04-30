Covid-19 lockdown video: Fayemi gives aide indefinite suspension

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has suspended indefinitely one of his aides, Mr. Sola Durodola, for trivialising COVID-19, Thisday has reported.

It was alleged that the voice of Durodola, one of the aides in charge of COVID-19, was heard trivialising the issue of COVID-19 in a video that went viral.

Watch the video here

The video was about a man who denied his son who had just returned from Lagos to Ekiti State, access to his house unless the young man was isolated for 14 days.

In the video, the action of the person, who conducted the interview for the man and his son could be interpreted as trivialising COVID-19 and in disagreement with the father’s insistence that his son must undergo the 14 days isolation.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, in Ado Ekiti, confirmed that an unnamed security man attached to the Fajuyi Pavilion where the matters of lockdown violators were being handled had been suspended.

Olumilua stated, “The actions or statements of the security man that recorded the video which had gone viral did reflect the capacity or preparedness of the state task force to combat the COVID-19 virus. He had since been suspended pending further investigations for acting outside the jurisdiction of his scope of authority.

“The security man who recorded the encounter is neither a health worker nor qualified or authorized to determine the health status of the young man. So, none of his actions or misstatements reflect the capacity or preparedness of the State Taskforce to combat the COVID-19 virus.

“We also consider it necessary to inform members of the public that the video was recorded about four days ago by one of the security men attached to the Fajuyi Pavilion, where the Enforcement Taskforce uses as its base for coordination of daily operations.”

Olumilua lauded the father, Mr Femi Adeoye, for refusing to cover-up his son’s travel history and for denying him access into the house without confirming his COVID-19 status.

–Thisday