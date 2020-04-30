Fayemi Makes Father of Boy Who Left Lagos for Ekiti Ambassador for Covid-19

For his disposition as an archetypal disciplined Ekiti man, Mr Femi Adeoye has received a just reward from Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi. He has appointed Mr. Adeoye, #COVID19 Response Ambassador for the State.

He will help to propagate the message as a member of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state.

According to the state givernment:

“In accordance with existing regulations, denying his son entry into his household having travelled from places under Federal lockdown against his fatherly advice, Mr. Adeoye has proved to be a worthy ambassador of Ekiti State resolve to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government and the good people of Ekiti State are very proud of this chivalrous act of courage and principle which are the hallmarks of the Ekiti person.

Mr. Adeoye represents the kind of self-discipline, selflessness, and sense of collective responsibility that Ekiti State and Nigeria need desperately today to progress.

Ekiti State will in future recognise Mr. Adeoye’s valour as an example of the rebirth of Ekiti Values Orientation which is the central focus of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration.”