Just In: Nigeria reports 196 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1728

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria increased by 196 of Wednesday to bring the total number of the infections in the country to 1728.

However, 307 of the patients diagnosed with the infection have been successfully treated and discharged across various states of the country while 51 deaths have been recorded.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in an update on its website late Wednesday evening said 87 of the new cases are in Lagos while 24 are in Kano.

Other states where new cases were confirmed include Gombe with 18 cases, Kaduna with 17 cases, Federal Capital Territory with 16 cases, Katsina with eight cases, Edo with seven cases and Borno with six cases.

One new case of the virus were detected in Yobe, Ebonyi and Adamawa states.

“196 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 87-Lagos 24-Kano 18-Gombe 17-Kaduna 16-FCT 10-Katsina 8-Sokoto 7-Edo 6-Borno 1-Yobe 1-Ebonyi 1-Adamawa As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307 Deaths: 51,” the NCDC said.



See table below for total distribution of the cases across the states as at 29 April, 2019.