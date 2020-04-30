La Liga clubs to test players for coronavirus

The Spanish government has given the green light for professional athletes to be tested for coronavirus by their clubs from May 4, which may pave the way for the eventual return of La Liga.

The National Sports Council (CSD) met with GTID, a task force for sports in the country, featuring La Liga, Barcelona, Real Madrid, the Spanish Footballers Association and the Spanish Olympic Committee among others, on Thursday.

The CSD said that the Spanish Ministry of Health has approved the protocol for Spanish football clubs to return for training, within the rules set by the government as the lockdown in Spain is relaxed from May 4.

According to the CSD, that will see athletes being allowed to go back to the training ground however working individually, maintaining social distancing rules.

“Regarding the diagnostic tests for the detection of COVID-19, the council has conveyed to those present that the medical services of the professional league clubs, and always speaking in the context of phase zero of the de-escalation plan, may carry them out in accordance with the ministerial order issued for this purpose by the Ministry of Health,’’ the CSD said in a statement.

Spanish football has been put on hold indefinitely during the health crisis but La Liga president Javier Tebas is hopeful it will return, even as other countries, including France and the Netherlands, have cancelled their seasons in recent days. (dpa/NAN)