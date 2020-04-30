Palliative: One million persons to receive free grains in Kano

Palliative: One million persons to receive free grains in Kano

Thursday, April 30, 2020 11:01 pm


Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

No fewer than 300, 000 households with estimated population of one million persons are targeted to benefit from the distribution of the Federal Government’s palliative in Kano State.

Dr Saleh Jili, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), stated this while inspecting delivery of grains allocated to the state by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had allocated over 100 trucks of assorted grains for distributionto to the less privileged as palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic

Jili said the state government had targeted about 300, 000 households for distribution of the palliative in the state.

He added that about one million persons were expected to benefit from the palliative distribution exercise

The secretary commended the Federal Government for the gesture, adding that it would go a long way  to improve the well being of the less privileged in the state.

He reiterated commitment of the state government to be fair and just in the distribution of the palliative to those in need.

Also speaking, Mr Sanusi Ado, the State Coordinator, National Emergency Management  Agency (NEMA), said that about 25 trucks of the grain would be delivered to the state on Thursday.

Ado disclosed that the grains would be stored at five locations to facilitate smooth distribution to deserving households in the state.

He said the palliative was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives for the distribution of about 70, 000 metric tones  of grains through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Ado noted that the delivery of the 100 trucks were expected to be completed in the next coming days, adding that the grains included millet, sorghum, maize and rice.

“The grains are released from silos holding the country’s strategic food reserve located at Dutsinma in Katsina; Lafia in Nasarawa, Minna in Niger, Gusau in Zamfara and Yola in Adamawa States,” he said.

According to  him, the Agency will hand over the grains to the state government through SEMA.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Enemy Of The State
    39 mins ago

    NCDC boss disowns Gbajabiamila’s Infectious Diseases Bill
    53 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria working on local production of PPE, says minister
    57 mins ago

    Buhari Extends Tenure of NDDC Management Committee
    1 hour ago

    There will be no job losses arising from COVID-19, says FG
    2 hours ago

    Police probe alleged killing of soldier by its officer in Delta
    2 hours ago

    IBRAHIM AYAGI:Character meets conviction
    2 hours ago

    Buhari extends tenure of NDDC Interim management Committee