Palliative: One million persons to receive free grains in Kano

No fewer than 300, 000 households with estimated population of one million persons are targeted to benefit from the distribution of the Federal Government’s palliative in Kano State.

Dr Saleh Jili, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), stated this while inspecting delivery of grains allocated to the state by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had allocated over 100 trucks of assorted grains for distributionto to the less privileged as palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic

Jili said the state government had targeted about 300, 000 households for distribution of the palliative in the state.

He added that about one million persons were expected to benefit from the palliative distribution exercise

The secretary commended the Federal Government for the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to improve the well being of the less privileged in the state.

He reiterated commitment of the state government to be fair and just in the distribution of the palliative to those in need.

Also speaking, Mr Sanusi Ado, the State Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that about 25 trucks of the grain would be delivered to the state on Thursday.

Ado disclosed that the grains would be stored at five locations to facilitate smooth distribution to deserving households in the state.

He said the palliative was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives for the distribution of about 70, 000 metric tones of grains through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Ado noted that the delivery of the 100 trucks were expected to be completed in the next coming days, adding that the grains included millet, sorghum, maize and rice.

“The grains are released from silos holding the country’s strategic food reserve located at Dutsinma in Katsina; Lafia in Nasarawa, Minna in Niger, Gusau in Zamfara and Yola in Adamawa States,” he said.

According to him, the Agency will hand over the grains to the state government through SEMA.