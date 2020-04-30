Police probe alleged killing of soldier by its officer in Delta

Police probe alleged killing of soldier by its officer in Delta

Thursday, April 30, 2020 9:46 pm


Police

The Delta State Police Command says investigation has commenced in the alleged killing of a soldier in the Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

A policeman in Bomadi community allegedly shot a soldier to death at about noon on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa told newsmen on Thursday in Warri that investigation is going on to unravel the true cause of the killing while leaders of the sister security agencies have intervened in the matter.

“Both the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army are Nigerian security forces. Government will investigate and carry out punishment on the guilty party,” Inuwa said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Bomadi Local Government Council, Mr Williams Angadi, has appealed to security agencies to exercise restraint and allow government to resolve the matter.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    54 seconds ago

    There will be no job losses arising from COVID-19, says FG
    11 mins ago

    IBRAHIM AYAGI:Character meets conviction
    19 mins ago

    Buhari extends tenure of NDDC Interim management Committee
    40 mins ago

    The Paramount Salesman of A Generation takes A Farewell Bow – Remembering Willy Anumudu
    1 hour ago

    NSE gains N80bn on last trading day of April
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Anambra Govt. arrests man with recent travel history to Lagos
    4 hours ago

    Ekiti workers to Fayemi: We will resist salary reduction
    4 hours ago

    Newly Recruited NNPC Graduate Trainees Assume Duty 4 May