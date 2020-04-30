South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg dies

South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg dies

Thursday, April 30, 2020 10:45 am


Denis Goldberg dies

Denis Goldberg, a veteran of South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement who spent more than two decades in prison for resisting racist rule, has died at the age of 87.

A Jewish member of the Communist Party, Goldberg was the only white person to be sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964 at the famous Rivonia trials, at which Nelson Mandela was also sentenced to life.

Mandela later became South Africa’s first black president.

Like Mandela, Goldberg was found guilty of being involved in the armed struggle by the African National Congress against the apartheid regime.

Goldberg died late Wednesday after living with lung cancer for two and a half years, Debbie Budlender, manager of the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust, said on Thursday.

The fact that he lived on for so long was “a sign of his determination and courage,” she said.

After being released from prison in 1985, the trained engineer went into exile, joining his wife – Esme Bodenstein, also a political activist involved in the struggle – in London.

He returned to South Africa in 2002, according to the trust. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Atiku: How to pull Nigeria from the brink
    30 mins ago

    Germany to extend social restrictions until May 10, official says
    1 hour ago

    Joe Igbokwe at 64: His grass to grace story
    2 hours ago

    Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1940s as oil demand collapses
    O 2 hours ago

    Benue Govt pays N20m to Cross River for face masks
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 claims more than 60,000 lives in U.S.
    8 hours ago

    Covid-19 lockdown video: Fayemi gives aide indefinite suspension
    8 hours ago

    Be objective in appraising Governor Makinde, Adisa tells Folarin