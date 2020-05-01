Assault: Doctors at UPTH stop services to Naval Personnel in Rivers

… Shelved total strike because of Covid-19 pandemic

Resident Doctors at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) have announced that they will no longer offer medical services to naval personnel in Rivers state.

This is was in reaction to the failure of the Navy to apologise to the association after one of its officers assaulted one of their Doctors, President of the Association, Dr.Samuel Ameh said after an emergency meeting on Friday.

He said the association decided not to embark on a strike as earlier planned over the assault by the Naval personnel due to the potential impact such action may have on ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and intervention from stakeholders.

But Ameh said the decision not to offers medical services to Naval personnel domiciled in Rivers will serve as a deterrent to other security agencies in the state.

Furthermore, he said the Association will institute a legal action against the Commander who assaulted one of its members.