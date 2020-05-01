COVID-19: 4 relatives of Bayelsa index case test positive

Four household relatives of a coronavirus index case in Bayelsa have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total figure in the state to five.

Dr Inodu Nathaniel, the co-Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, confirmed this at news conference on Friday in Yenogoa.

Nathaniel, who is the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, said the four confirmed cases were among seven samples sent to the Irrua Reference Laboratory in Edo, forthe test.

He said that the four confirmed cases, who had since self-isolated, have been evacuated to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), isolation centre, for management and close monitoring.

The co-chairman, however, said that other samples, including that of a health worker, who provided direct clinical care to the index case, tested negative.

“All the contacts of the confirmed cases will adequately line listed and followed up, including necessary environmental decontamination.

“Samples will be collected from their high-risk contacts, while risk communication and community engagement will continue unabated as usual,’’ Nathaniel said. (NAN)