Covid-19: Company donates medical items to Kogi govt

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A corporate organization, Mainstream Energy Solution has donated medical items to Kogi State Government to assist in its preparations against Coronavirus disease outbreak. The team was led by Engineer Amusa Tolupe and the items were received by the Chief of Staff Abdulkarim Muhm’d Jamiu at Government House in Lokoja.

Tolulope commended the government for measures taken to safeguard the state against the pandemic and expressed gratitude for an opportunity for the company to play its part in such a time, noting that it was the organization’s pleasure to offer its support through the donation of the medical equipment and supplies.

Items donated includes 375 pieces of N95 masks, 100 pieces of Resistant suits, gloves, boots, disposable masks, hand sanitizers, Infrared thermometers, steam and sterilizers

While receiving the items on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello Abdulkareem thanked the donors and affirmed that the State Government would make it’s citizens’ welfare top priority in its decisions noting that Kogi State Government’s resolve not to totally lockdown remained in the good interest of its citizen

Abdulkareem expressed Government’s gratitude to the Energy Company for such kind gesture assuring that the kits donated would go a long way to assure citizens of the state their safety.

The Chief of Staff noted that the State was the first to launch a web link Application which enabled citizens to engage in self examination and for respective agencies to easily trace suspected Covid-19 occurrence in the State.

He asserted that the State’s resolve against total lockdown of activities was not to discredit states that have taken similar steps, but owing to the painful realities which a total lockdown would cause to the people.

He pointed out that the State does not have the capacity to offer a door to door palliative to the people hence the reason citizens have been allowed to go about their businesses with necessary precautions taken.

He further said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave a guideline on when to engage in testing and the State Covid-19 committee have followed this protocols religiously without the need to test anyone emerging.

He assured that if anyone in any part of the State manifested what required for testing the committee would be on deck to put such forward promptly and lockdown such community.

The Commisioner for Health Dr. Saka Haruna also thanked the organization for the kind gesture