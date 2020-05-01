Covid-19: Kwara PDP condemns politicisation of call atives distribution

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state has decried alleged politicization of the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives by the state government.

The party said it was appalled by reports from civil society groups and Kwarans that food items and cash donations that ought to be distributed to vulnerable people were shared among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in different parts of the state.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, said the alleged action of the state government was a demosntration of its insensitivity to the plight of the people.

“Our party is shocked by reports from Civil Society Organisations and complaints by Kwarans that the distribution of palliatives in different parts of the state was politicised and hijacked by APC members.

“It is sad and unfortunate that the state government would consider party affiliation in the distribution of palliatives – most of which were donated by corporate bodies and philanthropic individuals – to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the less privileged members of the society. This is height of insensitivity to the plight of Kwaran masses.

“The distribution of food items and cash donations at this critical period should not have anything to do with party affiliation or sentiment. The materials are meant for vulnerable persons and not party members,” the party stated.