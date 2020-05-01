COVID-19: Lagosians besiege NIMR testing centre

Prof. Babatunde Salako, Director General, Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), on Friday appealed to Lagosians to adhere to the institute’s COVID-19 testing process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appeal followed reports that some individuals who were not invited for COVID-19 test bombarded the institute’s drive-through testing centre in Yaba, Lagos.

Salako said on his verified twitter handle that only those who meet the criteria to be tested on its website (Nimr.gov.ng) would be invited by the institute.

He twitted:“It is no longer news that scores of Health Care Workers in the front line are getting infected in the course of their duty.

“NIMR has also had its own share; we insist that you must have been invited before coming to our testing centre.

“Please visit our website for appointment. It has been a bit rowdy at our testing centre today. This is because people who were not invited bombarded the testing centre.

“I appeal to Lagosians who are interested in getting tested to go through our website for appointment.’’

NAN reports that the institute was established in 1977 to conduct research on diseases of public health importance in Nigeria. It commenced a free drive through COVID-19 testing on March 30.