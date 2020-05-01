Covid-19 lockdown: Don’t despair, see the bright side – Obaseki

By Jethro lbileke

As the lockdown occasioned by the spreading coronavirus disease continue to bring untold hardship to the people, wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has appealed to residents of the state not to despair, but rather look at the good side of the Covid-19 pandemic and maximize the opportunities that the lockdown has provided.

Mrs. Obaseki made the appeal on Friday in Benin, while providing relief to indigent and the vulnerable persons in the state.

She assured that the state government will continue to identify and assist the most vulnerable at every stage of this Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing recipients of the relief materials who are non-indigenes of the state, the Edo First Lady advised them to make good use of the lockdown and strengthen the family bond.

She also noted that the period should be a time to observe good hygiene and also a time for sober reflection and strategizing for a more productive lifestyle.

“Use the period of this lockdown to take the necessary rest that makes for good and healthy living, strengthen family bond and most importantly, find innovative ways of improving economic lifestyles by producing some necessities which has become necessary due to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as face masks,” she advised.

Coordinator of non-indigenes in the state, Mr. Anthony Otaroghene, expressed gratitude for the relief materials provided by the state.

“We are grateful, we love the way the government called us to get something to the non indigenes residing in the state.

“We have been directed to give these things to those who are not privileged in our communities and we are ready to ensure this directive is carried out,” Otaroghene said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Norion Foundation, Lady Cynthia Ighodaro, thanked Mrs. Obaseki for her display of affection for widows.