COVID-19: NCDC records highest daily test of 2000 samples

Friday, May 1, 2020 11:44 pm


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it tested 2000 samples on April 30, the highest daily test recorded since the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country. 

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 on Friday in Abuja.

The NCDC boss said that the agency now have 18 Molecular Laboratories activated across the country and more were coming on stream.

He, however, stated that there were only 3,500 isolation treatment beds across the 36 states of the federation.

“The PTF has set a minimum number of 300 treatment beds per state, meaning we are still a long way from even that modest target.

“Lagos alone has 700 now, but even that is proving not to be enough,” he stated.

Iheakweazu said that 12,000 contacts had so far been traced in the country.

Meanwhile, the DG said that many Nigerians and organisations had in  many ways supported the agency’s response in the fight against the pandemic outbreak.

