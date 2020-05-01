COVID-19: Nigeria reports 204 new cases, total now 1932

Nigeria records another record spike in cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with the report of 204 newly confirmed cases of the infection in the country.

The over 200 cases reported by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, NCDC late Thursday is the highest number of infections to be confirmed in a day since the incursion of the virus into the country.

It also marked a watershed as it was the first time the country will cross the 200 mark in the number of daily infections.

In the breakdown given by the NCDC, Kano State, which has now unarguably emerged as the epicentre of the virus in the country overtakes Lagos as the State with the highest number of daily infections with 80 cases.

Lagos came second on the table with 45 cases, according to NCDC

NCDC also said 12 of the 204 cases are in Gombe, nine in Bauchi, nine in Sokoto, seven in Borno, seven in Edo, six in Rivers, six in Ogun, four in FCT, four in Akwa Ibom, four in Bayelsa, three in Kaduna, two in Oyo, two in Delta, two in Nasarawa, one in Ondo and one in Kebbi.

The new cases bring the total number of the confirmed infections of the virus in Nigeria to 1932 as at 11:50pm on 30th April.

However, 319 of the patients have been discharged while 58 deaths have been recorded.

Also, 34 states and the FCT have recorded at least one confirmed case of #COVID19 while 71 per cent of all cases are from three states.

See table of the total number of cases per State below: