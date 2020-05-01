Covid-19: No ‘single intervention’ by FG in Rivers, says Wike 

…Just as the new CP Joseph Gobum Mukan pledges to work with State government to fight crime

Okafor Ofiebor/Port-Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called for collaboration between different tiers of government to fight the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the nation does not need the nature of politics being played by the Federal Government and her agencies at this time when coronavirus is ravaging the world.

Governor Wike made this remark when he received the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “There must be a collaboration to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. NCDC is building laboratories in Lagos, Ogun and Kano, without building in Rivers State.

“This is a state that is exposed to several foreign and local visitors with no single Federal Intervention.

“When oil companies write to change crew, we insist on knowing the coronavirus status. If they continue to politicise COVID-19, Nigeria will suffer it.”

Governor Wike reminded the country that when he demanded for support from the Federal Government, several people called for his head.

“But the Northern Governors and the Kano State Government has demanded for assistance. Initially, the Kano State Governor criticized the Federal Government over lack of support. When the support came, he said the Federal Government is doing well. If they also support Rivers State, we will also commend the Federal Government”, he said.

Governor Wike urged the police and other security agencies to work with the new Task Force to properly secure the boundaries.

He said that every container coming into the state with essential products, must be physically examined to avoid unauthorized persons being ferried into the State.

Governor Wike said that whoever is transferred to the state will get the support of his administration. He, however, said that the New Commissioner of Police would be transferred immediately Abuja discovers he is working well.

Earlier, the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan said his mission was to provide security for the state.

He commended the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike for providing the right support and logistics for security agencies to secure the state.

He said: “The logistics on ground is like what is in Lagos. All logistics support are on ground. My predecessor has laid a solid foundation, but I will surpass that. I will lead by example and carry my men along.”

He said that no development is possible without adequate security.