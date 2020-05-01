COVID-19 Pandemic: Athletes Receive Relief Funds

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has directed the onward payment of funds into the accounts of Nigerian athletes to provide some relief in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payments which commenced Wednesday, is part of the 10 million Naira donated by Remo Star Chairman Kunle Soname and 1 million Naira from an unnamed patriotic Nigerian as take-off of the athletes relief fund.

The sum of fifty thousand Naira is being paid into the direct accounts of each of the athletes from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) account of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

It would be recalled that the Minister had floated a relief fund for the athletes whose source of earnings has ceased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic following the suspension of all major sporting events in the world. The World Atheletics Governing Body two days ago also took a cue from the Nigerian example by floating a $500M appeal trust fund to assist athletes in the wake of the suspension of major sporting events around the world.