Ericsson, MIT highlight 5G opportunities, challenges for telecom operators

Ericsson and MIT Technology Review Insights say that 5G will provide operators with powerful capabilities that will accelerate the digital transformation of companies across industries and geographies.

They said this in a statement by Tiarhan Oghenejode of QuadrantMSL.com., the agency that handles the media activities of Ericcson and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The statement quoting the report titled ” The 5G Operator” said that 5G network technology would give telecommunications operators the ability to deliver many new applications and services in dynamic ways.

“Low-latency connectivity, ultra-high broadband speeds, and mobile edge computing capabilities will create myriad innovative business opportunities as well as consumer experiences.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Insights is the custom publishing division of MIT Technology Review where researches and analysis are conducted, and a wide variety of content published.

The report also examined how Information Technology (IT) and network executives as leading operators worldwide were creating a roadmap to 5G.

The report stated that 5G also included strategies for rethinking network operations, IT, business support systems (BSS), and business processes that would accommodate a growing number of digital service partners in rapidly expanding ecosystems.

It stated, “Many of 5G’s clearer use cases—such as autonomous vehicle fleets, internet of things, and management of fully-automated factories—are enterprise-focused.

“This gives operators a path to new revenue creation.”

It, however, stated that such services were still emerging, adding that carriers do not possess all the knowledge or specific application development experience to effectively explore the service opportunities that 5G presents.

It noted that the full value of 5G could only be got through collaboration by users.

“To take advantage of the infinite possibilities will require an ecosystem of partners, and partner collaboration will become the baseline for success.

“Partnerships will include hardware and software companies, traditional and digital players, and large and small innovators—all of which can bring specific application and domain expertise needed to exploit new niches,” the report said.

The report also stated that 5G would facilitate both organisational, as well as technological transformation.

“From sales and marketing to operations, IT, network management, pricing, and billing, there will be enormous changes that operators must plan for in 5G roadmaps.

“The internal processes of telecoms operators are usually more aligned to consumer than enterprise segments, and this will need to change as connected devices will soon outnumber human subscribers.”

The report also noted that cloud migration would top the agenda of network operators in their preparation for 5G.

“Customer experience is one capability that executives agree should be moved to the cloud.

“A virtualized, on-demand service delivery platform is the foundation upon which new innovative services will be created swiftly, in collaboration with the carrier, its service partners, and customers,” the report said.