Kaduna Govt. shuts entry points between 6: 00 p.m. and 6: 00 a.m.

Friday, May 1, 2020 9:14 pm


Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

The Kaduna State Government has announced that all entry points into the state are to be shut from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. everyday.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement issued on Friday, in Kaduna.
Aruwan said no interstate or intra-state travel was allowed at night-time even for essential services with effect from May 1.
He explained that the decision followed a security briefing that criminal elements were using night-time hours to infiltrate the state for criminal activities.
Aruwan added that the state government was compelled to take further measures to curb inter-state travel.
According  to him, recent COVID-19 cases in the state are associated with inter-state travel, also fingered to have been responsible for rapid spread of the virus across states.
“Security agencies will respect the exemptions granted for the movement of food and other essentials in daytime hours.
“However, all entry points will be sealed to all traffic from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily.
“All vehicles that come after 6:00 p.m. carrying food, petroleum products or other essentials, must park at the entry point overnight.
“Vehicles on essential duty will then be inspected after 6:00 a.m. by our health and security team, and will only be granted passage if the goods they are conveying are really essential,” he said.
The Commissioner added that all passenger and private vehicles shall be turned back to their original destination.
“The government appeals to everyone to comply with the quarantine orders to save lives and protect our people from the suffering infection with COVID-19 could unleash,”Aruwan said.
