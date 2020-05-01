Kogi directs Civil Servants to resume work from Monday

Kogi directs Civil Servants to resume work from Monday

Friday, May 1, 2020 12:38 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi State


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government has directed civil servants on grade levels 12 and above to fully resume work from Monday 4th April.

The Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola made this known on Friday in a message to workers. The message reads:

‘His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello the Executive Governor of Kogi State has sent his felicitation to all Civil Servants in the State on the occasion of the celebration of the 2020 Workers Day.

He appreciates their resilience and urged them to be more dedicated and contribute meaningfully to the development of the State, while urging them to take necessary precautionary measures to ensure healthy lifestyle.

“All Civil Servants from Salary Grade Level 12 and above in the Kogi State Civil Service are directed to resume work fully with effect from Monday, 4th May, 2020
please.

