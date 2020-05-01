May Day: Ogbeide-Ihama, National Legislator, Praises Health Workers Fighting Coronavirus

…Commends ‘Can Do’ Spirit Of Edo Workers, Seeks Better Welfare

A member of the House of Representatives from Edo State, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama has commended health workers across Nigeria in the forefront of the Covid-19 battle, saying that their labour to keep Nigerians safe will never be in vain.

The lawmaker, who represents Oredo Federal Constituency in a statement to commemorate this year’s Worker’s Day, said despite the fact that the celebration had been dampened by the pandemic, Nigerian workers deserve to be commended for their selfless service to the nation.

According to him, despite the situation and in line with this year’s theme ‘Stop the Pandemic’ it was important to celebrate Nigerian workers, most especially those in the health sector working to protect citizens from a ravaging enemy.

He said: “In ideal circumstances, I should begin by saying Happy Workers Day; but these are not ideal circumstances.

“The present pandemic has clouded our celebrations with an atmosphere of confusion, fear for our health and those of our families, expectations of a bleak economy post-covid-19, and uncertainty about whether workers will still have jobs when this is over.

“We thank them for their selfless service and sacrifice, as we also thank all other workers for their dedication and commitment to driving the engine that keeps our state running.

“In spite of all the negative permutations, two things are key; one, the spirit of the Edo worker is strong and resolute and their passion and readiness to discharge their duties is unquestionable. Two, if provided the right leadership to work with, most of the concerns mentioned earlier would not be as troubling as they are presently,” he said.

Besides, Ogbeide-Ihama said this year’s Workers’ Day at this time, presents a good opportunity for the leadership to begin to re-examine the issues of workers’ welfare, working conditions, re-organization of administrative structures and systems.

He added that it was also a viable opportunity for increased use of ICT in administrative operations for workers with attendant capacity building, and increased creation of jobs through strategic diversification of the state’s revenue sources.

“Times like this should awaken us to the need for creative and innovative thinking targeted at improving the lots of our dear workers. I assure you that with fresh ideas and new ways of thinking, the future holds hope and prosperity for you and your loved ones,” he said.