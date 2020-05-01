Nasarawa Assembly lawmaker dies

Nasarawa Assembly lawmaker dies

Friday, May 1, 2020 9:42 am


Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, a  member representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly,  is dead.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, representing  Udege/Loko constituency, announced the death of the lawmaker to newsmen on Friday in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State.

Okpoku said that Suleiman died in the late hours of Thursday, April 30th, following a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.

He said that the remains of the lawmaker would buried by 9am on Friday in Nasarawa local government area.

“I am very sad to announce the death of my colleague, Hon Suleiman Adamu, who is from the same local government with me.

” His death is a painful  loss to us  and we will continue to pray for the repose of his soul,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased left behind one wife and five children.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Apple reports 58.3bn dollar revenue beating analysts’ expectations 
    8 mins ago

    Trump claims information indicates Wuhan lab behind outbreak 
    19 mins ago

    NCDC activates 2nd COVID-19 test centre in Kano
    51 mins ago

    Throwback: How we coped with Awo’s arrogance and Zik’s unpredictable nature- Shagari
    1 hour ago

    Zamfara: We’re deporting Illegal Miners who breached lockdown order -Osun Govt
    2 hours ago

    How Fela’s drummer, Tony Allen, died
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19 Pandemic: Athletes Receive Relief Funds
    4 hours ago

    I Used to Know 3 Allens, Including Tony