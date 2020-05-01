Some states playing politics with Coronavirus – Northern Elders Forum

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has accused some states of playing politics with numbers of people that tested positive from the COVID-19 pandemic in order to get more grants from the Federal Government and foreign donors.

The forum made the accusation on Thursday In a statement issued by its Convener Professor Ango Abdullahi who noted that what the country needs are good policies and facilities that would protect the citizenry.

The forum said that the country can turn things around with the current resources available in transparent and professional manner, according to Abuja Reporters.

“The forum regrets the appearance of attempts by many state governments to play politics with numbers for what appears to be expectations that more funds from Federal Government and foreign donors will be allocated to them.

“It is public knowledge that what the entire nation needs are good policies that protect all Nigerians; equipment and facilities for testing and treatment and resources to support people who will find it hard to stay at home without some palliatives during lockdowns.

“The forum acknowledges the assistance, in funds and equipment, from the international community. These gestures of support for our efforts at a time when they face their own problems are particularly appreciated, and it is important that our governments put them to prompt and effective use.

“The Forum similarly appreciates the tremendous assistance of Nigerian individuals and corporate bodies in this fight.

We hope that all governments will utilise the vast assets in expertise, goodwill and integrity available in the private sector and professional groups and individuals in the country and involve them in all stages in the fight against this pandemic.

“These requirements can be met with resources currently available, but they need to be put at the service of the public in a transparent and professional manner.

“Policies that waste progress in some parts of the country and others which trample on the rights of vulnerable groups must be discouraged. States should adopt policies that suit their peculiarities, but the nation as a whole must agree on, and implement basic policies that protect the entire population,” it said.

While condoling with with the families who have lost members to this pandemic, and prays for the full recovery of others who have tested positive to the virus, the forum commends the efforts of the Federal Government towards addressing the situation in Kano.

“In particular, we commend the decision to deploy a strong medical team to, among others, verify the causes of many deaths that are being popularly attributed to the pandemic as well as assist the government of Kano State to improve its facilities, investigations and treatment of suspected infections and those who are infected”.