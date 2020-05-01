Trump claims information indicates Wuhan lab behind outbreak 

Friday, May 1, 2020 9:59 am


President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he has seen information indicating the Wuhan Institute of Virology is behind the coronavirus outbreak, but would not provide any details.

Speaking with reporters from the White House Trump was asked if he has seen any information that gives him a “high degree of confidence” the virus originated in the Wuhan lab.

“Yes I have,” Trump responded, adding that the “World Health Organisation should be ashamed of themselves.”

When asked to provide details on the information Trump said: “I am not allowed to tell you.” (dpa/NAN)

