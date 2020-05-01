Why Ogun-Osun River Basin Wants to Drill Boreholes, Isolation Centres in Lagos Vulnerable Communities

The Management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority has pledged to drill boreholes and Isolation center in some vulnerable communities in Lagos State.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of O-ORBDA, Olufemi Odumosu disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos while presenting relief materials to the state government in other to cushion the effect of lockdown in the state.

Odumosu stated that, the boreholes would assist residents in the vulnerable communities to get access to water in other to ensure proper hygiene.

He stressed that, the Authority heeded to the call of President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in preventing the spread of Covid-19 by the donation.

Odumosu stated that the Authority donated 200crates of egg, 200 cartoons of bottle water and 100 packs of 5kg garri all produced by the Authority to the state, so as to assist needy residents of the state.

He specifically commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Covid-19 team in the state for their efforts to fight the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Odumosu also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu for supporting the Authority since the beginning of the donations in Southwest states.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended management of the Authority for their pledged to construct boreholes in vulnerable communities and for the donation of relief materials to the state.

Sanwo-Olu also appreciated the Authority for the previous boreholes constructed in the state to alleviate shortage of portable water in the state.

The Governor described the Authority’s gesture as commendable in this pandemic period.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya called on other public and private organizations to support the state government in its effort at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

She assured that the donated relief materials would be distributed to the vulnerable people alone in the state.

She however noted that, the state would identify vulnerable communities where the Authority’s boreholes would be needed urgently.