COVID-19: 6 Togolese nationals test positive in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said six of the 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state in the past two days are Togolese nationals.

He also confirmed that two of the cases are in Ogbomoso, the first time the infection is being recorded outside Ibadan, the state capital.

It will be recalled that Oyo State recorded six new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 238 cases recorded on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), bringing the number of cases recorded to 29.

While giving the details on his tweeter handle, Gov. Sheyi Makinde, said “we have started receiving results of pending COVID -19 confirmation tests.

According to the NCDC, this is as at Friday night.

Gov. Sheyi Makinde, on in his tweeter handle, said “we have started receiving results of pending COVID -19 confirmation tests.

“Two tests came back positive late last night. One from University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan doctor who returned from Kano and another is a worker with the State Security Service.

“Another eight tests came back positive today. Of the eight newly confirmed cases, six are Togolese nationals and the remaining two are Oyo state residents in Ogbomoso.

“In addition to the case recorded in Lagos which was announced yesterday, another confirmed case recorded in Kano is also being managed in Oyo State. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 20.

“Please, keep taking advantage of the provision for testing for COVID-19 in Oyo State. “Call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, to book a test,” Makinde tweeted.