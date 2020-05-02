COVID-19: Atiku urges prayers for Dokpesi, family, others

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to pray for speedy recovery of the founder of Daar Communications PLC, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, members of his family, and all others who tested positive for COVID-19.

Abubakar in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Saturday, expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family of the media mogul and members of his family who tested positive for COVID-19.

He described Dokpesi as a patriotic and law-abiding Nigerian for the way he cooperated with the NCDC to carry out the test on him, his staff members and entire family when it was earlier discovered that his son had tested positive.

He said that Dokpesi was not among those people who would because of the position and influence they occupied and wielded in society be shy to perform a civic duty.

“Dokpesi is indeed a role model worthy of emulation,” he said.

Abubakar urged Nigerians, in the face of the prospects of the relaxation of restrictions of the past five weeks, to continue to abide by all the known protocols set out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The protocols according to Abubakar include regular hand washing, avoiding crowded areas, observing social distancing, using face masks and hand sanitisers.

He said that such practices would enable the citizens to achieve victory over the pandemic and roll back the situation by stopping further infections.

Similarly, the former vice president said the situation in Kano State was a litmus test to winning the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the Federal Government and all the agencies involved in the fight against the pandemic to collaborate with the Kano State government to stem the spread of the plague in the state.

Abubakar said that checkmating the pandemic in the state was one sure way of ensuring the safety of people in the surrounding states to Kano, other parts of the North and the country.

He expressed his deepest condolences over the spate of deaths in Kano state in recent times.

He advised that efforts should be geared toward providing plausible explanation of the situation for the good of the people of the state.