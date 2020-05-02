Covid-19: Kaduna records 14 new cases

Kaduna State has recorded 14 fresh positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, has confirmed.

She disclosed this in Kaduna on Saturday at the daily briefing by the State Standing Committee on COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

Baloni explained that the positive results were obtained from some Qur’anic school pupils (Almajirai), who were repatriated from Kano, adding that the figure may rise as more test results are awaited from NCDC.

The commissioner however assured that the repatriated Almajirai are being accommodated in one location and have not mingled with the community.

Baloni also told the Standing Committee “that installation of a PCR machine has commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital”.

“When accredited by the NCDC, this will increase to three the number of COVID-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State during this pandemic,” she assured.

The statement said that the “Standing Committee commended the people of Kaduna state for their sacrifice and cooperation in enduring Quarantine Orders that are designed to protect citizens from COVID-19, prevent the spread of the virus from other states and avert the nightmare of community transmission”.

It noted that the inconveniences being endured by the residents require that their sacrifices be complemented by robust enforcement of boundary lockdowns.

According to the statement, “this will eliminate both willful and inadvertent spread of COVID-19 by persons crossing state lines in breach of Kaduna State Quarantine Orders and the prohibition of inter-state travel by the Federal Government”.

The committee encouraged citizens “to report anyone who sneaks into the state so that health officials can take swift action”.

The statement however disclosed that one fatality had been recorded.