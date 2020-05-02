COVID-19: Lagos reports 4 deaths, discharges 22 patients

Four more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in Lagos, the State Ministry of Health said on Saturday on its official twitter handle.

The four deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the State to 25.

But the Ministry also disclosed that 22 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from its isolation facilities after they recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

The patients including eight females and 14 males were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Lekki, according to the Ministry.

It added that while 19 of the patients were discharged from LUTH, two were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and the one from the isolation centre at Lekki.

This brings the number of COVID-19 patients successfully treated and discharged in Lagos to 247.