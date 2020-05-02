COVID-19 lockdown: Wike leads security chiefs to monitor compliance in Rivers

COVID-19 lockdown: Wike leads security chiefs to monitor compliance in Rivers

Saturday, May 2, 2020 11:02 pm


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on monitoring tour with Service Commanders

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday led members of the State Security Council to monitor the level of  compliance to the State Government’s directives by traders and residents of different parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.
Governor Wike and the service commanders moved from fruit garden market to New GRA before heading to Eliozu and Rumuokoro.
The Governor and the Service Commanders later proceeded to Rumukurushi to monitor the compliance level.
Governor Wike came down from his vehicle at different locations and held on-the-spot meetings with the Service Commanders.

During a press briefing held at the end of the monitoring exercise, Governor warned that the State Government will impose a complete lockdown of Rumuokoro, Elimgbu and Rumukurushi if the residents in the areas continue  with night markets and total disregard of Government directive on social distancing.

He said: “Community leaders and residents in Rumuokoro, Elimgbu and Rumukurushi are hereby warned for the last time to either comply with our directives on social distancing and desist all business activities, including night markets or risk a total lockdown in these areas and the permanent closure of the Rumuokoro (Oil mill) market.”

