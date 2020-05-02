COVID-19 lockdown: Wike leads security chiefs to monitor compliance in Rivers

Saturday, May 2, 2020 11:02 pm
During a press briefing held at the end of the monitoring exercise, Governor warned that the State Government will impose a complete lockdown of Rumuokoro, Elimgbu and Rumukurushi if the residents in the areas continue with night markets and total disregard of Government directive on social distancing.
He said: “Community leaders and residents in Rumuokoro, Elimgbu and Rumukurushi are hereby warned for the last time to either comply with our directives on social distancing and desist all business activities, including night markets or risk a total lockdown in these areas and the permanent closure of the Rumuokoro (Oil mill) market.”
