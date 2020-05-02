First class Emir dies in Kano

A first class Emir in Kano, Tafida Abubakar Ila, the Emir of Rano, has died a day after he was admitted in hospital over unknown sickness.

Reports quoted Faithu Bichi, the media aide to the Emir as confirming that the traditional ruler presiding one of the four Emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano died on Saturday evening, a day after he was admitted to the hospital over an unknown ailment.

According to the media aide, the 75-year-old Emir was taken to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after he fell ill, but was referred to Nassarawa Specialist Hospital due to lack of oxygen.