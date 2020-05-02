First class Emir dies in Kano

First class Emir dies in Kano

Saturday, May 2, 2020 6:50 pm


Tafida Abubakar Ila, Emir of Rano

 

A first class Emir in Kano, Tafida Abubakar Ila, the Emir of Rano, has died a day after he was admitted in hospital over unknown sickness.

Reports quoted Faithu Bichi, the media aide to the Emir as confirming that the traditional ruler presiding one of the four Emirates created by Governor  Abdullahi Ganduje in  Kano died on Saturday evening, a day after he was admitted to the hospital over an unknown ailment.

According to the media aide, the 75-year-old  Emir was taken to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after he fell ill,  but was referred to Nassarawa Specialist Hospital due to lack of oxygen.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    NAFDAC disowns PAXHERBAL’s drug for treatment of COVID-19
    16 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos reports 4 deaths, discharges 22 patients
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Nigeria and Nigerians will come out stronger
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Atiku urges prayers for Dokpesi, family, others
    2 hours ago

    Police hunt for killers of prominent Enugu engineer
    2 hours ago

    PMAN mourns famous drummer, Allen
    2 hours ago

    Post Coronavirus Survival: Access Bank Okays Pay Cuts, Drops Sacking of Staff
    2 hours ago

    Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler in Nasarawa