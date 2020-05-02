Ghana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 2,169

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 2,169

Saturday, May 2, 2020 4:46 pm


Coronavirus

Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced 95 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,169.

GHS said 88 per cent of the confirmed cases have no clear travel history, adding that the country has recorded 229 recoveries, with 18 deaths.

Despite having lifted a partial lockdown, Ghana has extended the closure of all entry points till the end of this month to further curb the spread of the pandemic.

The country’s ban on public gatherings is still effective, while face masks in public places remain mandatory. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    COVID-19: Atiku urges prayers for Dokpesi, family, others
    14 mins ago

    Police hunt for killers of prominent Enugu engineer
    21 mins ago

    PMAN mourns famous drummer, Allen
    23 mins ago

    Post Coronavirus Survival: Access Bank Okays Pay Cuts, Drops Sacking of Staff
    30 mins ago

    Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler in Nasarawa
    37 mins ago

    Lockdown relaxation: Lagos mass transit trains won’t resume yet — NRC
    44 mins ago

    Easing of Lockdown: Workers residing outside Abuja to remain at home
    1 hour ago

    UNICEF official dies in Kano