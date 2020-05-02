Gov. Diri, Sylva unite for COVID- 19 Centre in Yenagoa

Okafor Ifiebor

The ground breaking ceremony of the oil and gas industry COVID- 19 medical infrastructure for the South-South located in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa on Saturday brought Governor Douye Diri and one of his predecessors in Creek Haven who is now the Minister of Petroleum together for the first time.

Slyva, is the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa.

APC lost the opportunity to produce the governor of Bayelsa State after the Supreme Court nullified the victory of David Lyon, its candidate, in favour of Diri of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, less than 24 hours to the swearing in ceremony earlier in the year.

But in a display of politics without bitterness, Slyva led a federal government’s delegation to invite Governor Diri for the ground breaking ceremony of the facility designed to provide general medical services to the public and includes a disease control center, diagnostic laboratory, a 150-200 capacity bed spaces.

The project is sited on 1,586 square metre and has a total land area of 8,960 square metre for car park and future scalability in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The ground breaking ceremony was witnessed by top government officials both in the Federal and State levels Stakeholders in the oil and Gas industry.

Governor Diri said he would leverage on the new opportunity presented by the visit of the federal government delegation under the COVID-19 Presidential Task force for the development of Bayelsa State.