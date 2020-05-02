Gov. Lalong changes lockdown relaxation period

Gov. Lalong changes lockdown relaxation period

Saturday, May 2, 2020 11:42 am


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has extended the lockdown relaxation in the state from Sunday to Monday.

The governor, in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Saturday in Jos, said that the gesture was in the spirit of May Day.

Lalong said that the extension followed the request by the people to enable them to access services such as banking transactions which was not possible on Friday due to a public holiday for May Day.

The governor also implored the people to adhere to the curfew directives by the Federal Government with effect from Monday.

He said that the total lockdown and restriction on intra-local government movements earlier announced by the state government would be effective from May 5.

Lalong said that the earlier guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, inter-state border closure as well as the use of face masks in public places, among others, would remain effective always.

