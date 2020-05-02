Just in: Buhari sacks NEMA DG, appoints replacement

​

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday sacked Engineer Mustapha Maihaja as the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

The President also ordered his immediate replacement with AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) according to a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey.

Mohammed’s appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April, 2020, for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Act.

“​The erstwhile Director General, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja has been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately. ​

“The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment,” the statement said.

Maihaja, was appointed in March 2017 to replace Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi as NEMA DG.